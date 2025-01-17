Deva trailer review: Shahid Kapoor's film Deva will be released on January 31, 2025. The trailer, featuring intense action and dramatic visuals, has generated significant buzz on social media. Directed by Rosshan Andrrew, it follows a rebellious cop.

Deva trailer: Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film ‘Deva,’ whose trailer was released on Friday, is set to release on January 31, 2025. A sneak-peek into Bollywood's action-packed drama, invited tremendous social media reaction online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 2-minute 90 second trailer starts with Shahid's voiceover. The actor can be heard saying terrorists killed his fellow cop, so now the Mumbai Police is hell-bent on seeking revenge. The trailer, featuring intense action and dramatic visuals, shows Shahid Kapoor saying that they plan to invade every lane, every system, and every area they have kept open. After declaring to a criminal that he is "mafia," Shahid continues his raids. The trailer closes with the actor looking at himself in the mirror.

After the movie's trailer was released, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “𝐒𝐇𝐀𝐇𝐈𝐃 𝐊𝐀𝐏𝐎𝐎𝐑 𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐀𝐒 𝐀 𝐅𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐏." Another film business analyst, Taran Adarsh remarked, “After a solid response to the #DevaTeaser, here's the electrifying #DevaTrailer... This #ShahidKapoor starrer is hitting all the right notes ahead of its release." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens strongly reacted to the gripping trailer, while some expressed excitement for the movie, others called it blockbuster. One user stated, “Outstanding trailer. #deva will win audience hearts." A second user wrote, “#DevaTrailer raises the bar with Shahid Kapoor's intensity and Pooja Hegde's charm." Commenting on the background music, a user wrote, “BGM next level."

Some users suggested that the movie seems to be a remake and stated, “I think it's a Telegu movie 'GOLIMAR' remake. I might be wrong but the trailer is giving same vibes with added Shahid Kapoor's aura." A fifth user commented, “The trailer makes it look like the same plot as Mumbai Police." A sixth user replied, “Clearly dikh raha hai ki it's a remake of Malayalam film Mumbai Police directed by Roshan Andrew."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deva trailer audience review