Devara BO collection Day 3: Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan film managed to rake in ₹ 40.3 crore net on September 29 despite witnessing a significant drop on Day 2. Check full stats here.

Devara BO collection Day 3: The Jr NTR-starrer witnessed a 5.50 per cent uptick in its box office numbers on Sunday, raking in ₹40.3 crore net on September 29, despite a significant drop on Day 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the Koratala Siva directorial earned ₹161 crore net during its three-day run in theatres. With Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan as the lead actors in Devara: Part 1, the film managed to rake in ₹161 crore net during its three-day run in theatres. With Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as the lead actors in Devara: Part 1, the film collected a whooping ₹82.5 crore on its release day. It marks a major comeback for Jr NTR after his Golden Globe and Oscar success with RRR.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer crossed ₹300 𝐂𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 in its first weekend. He asserted, “NTR has once again showcased his box office muscle, will surpass ₹500 cr comfortably in Week-1 itself." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Sunday, Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts production film witnessed an overall 65.35% Telugu occupancy, 31.55% Kannada occupancy, 32.38% Tamil occupancy and 28.62% Hindi occupancy. The star cast of this Tollywood film features Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj in key roles apart from lead actors.

Forecasting Devara's performance in the coming days, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X said, “If #Devara maintains its momentum on the make-or-break Monday as well as on Tuesday, both working days, it could be well on its way to becoming a success in the #Hindi version." He added, “Wednesday [2 October], the #GandhiJayanti holiday, should boost the prospects of #Devara and contribute to an impressive *Week 1* total."