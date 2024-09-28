Hello User
Business News/ News / Devara vs Stree 2 vs Jawan Day 1 collection: NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor's film beats opening haul with 77 cr opening

Devara vs Stree 2 vs Jawan Day 1 collection: NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor's film beats opening haul with ₹77 cr opening

Livemint

Devara achieved a remarkable Day 1 collection of 77 crore, surpassing Stree 2's 46 crore and Jawan's 75 crore. The film grossed 140 crore worldwide, highlighting its strong market presence.

Devara vs Stree 2 vs Jawan: Day 1 collection

Devara vs Stree 2 vs Jawan Day 1 collection: NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor starrer “Devara" delivered a strong box office opening as it garnered around 77 crore on Day 1 of its release. The movie has surpassed the box office opening collection of both Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

The horror-comedy “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank" grossed 46 crore on its release day, while the action thriller “Jawan", which once had the biggest opening day collection in the history of Hindi cinema in the country, had collected 75 crore on day one.

Devara Day 1 collection

Directed by the renowned Koratala Siva, Devara: Part 1 marks the comeback of superstar Jr NTR after his Golden Globe and Oscar success with RRR.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Devara—Part 1 earned around 77 crore in India on its first day in all languages. It grossed approximately 140 crore worldwide on its first day, showcasing its strong presence in domestic and international markets. In the Telugu region, the movie amassed 68.6 crore.

Other language contributions included 7 crore from the Hindi version, 0.3 crore from the Kannada version, 0.8 crore from the Tamil version, and 0.3 crore from the Malayalam version.

Stree 2 Day 1 collection

Amar Kaushik's directorial is a sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Stree’. The horror-comedy, which received positive reviews, also includes a cameo by Akshay Kumar.

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the supernatural-horror film grossed 46 crore on its release day. These numbers took its total collection to 54.35 crore, including 8.35 crore that the movie minted from its preview.

Stree 2 is the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2024.

Jawan Day 1 collection

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's octane action thriller ‘Jawan’ earned 129.6 crore worldwide and 75 crore in India on day one. With this, Jawan had became the film with biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema both globally and in the country, the makers had said.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee and also starring superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the pan-India film also casts Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. It was released worldwide on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

