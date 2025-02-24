Devendra Fadnavis vows to make Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027 hi-tech: ‘Even those who cannot bathe in holy water…’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on February 24 declared that preparations are underway to host the most technologically advanced Kumbh Mela in Nashik in 2027. His remarks came two days ahead of the conclusion of Uttar Pradesh’s Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, an event that reportedly welcomed more visitors than the entire population of Europe.

Speaking at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum 2025 in Mumbai, Fadnavis took the opportunity to congratulate Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “I want to congratulate Chief Minister Yogi ji and the way he has handled the entire Kumbh, where people more than the population of Europe came to one destination. It is amazing. And this time it was not only Maha Kumbh, it was a technology-enabled Kumbh,” he stated.

Reflecting on his experience from the 2015 Nashik Kumbh, Fadnavis explained, “In 2027, we will have Kumbh at Nashik. The Prayagraj Kumbh was organised in an area spreading across 15,000 hectares and the Nashik Kumbh area is about 250 hectares. I have the experience of organising Kumbh in 2015, but I would say that this time it will be technologically the most advanced Kumbh.” He underscored that the event will incorporate several technology-focused elements designed to create an immersive experience for all attendees.

Fadnavis further mentioned, “Even those who cannot bathe in the holy water will have the experience of bathing in it through technology,” emphasising his commitment to ensuring that every devotee can participate, regardless of physical limitations.

In addition to his plans for the Kumbh, Fadnavis discussed his economic vision for Maharashtra. He noted that, according to a paper prepared by Niti Aayog and experts, the state could become a trillion-dollar economy in the next 4-5 years. Moreover, he added that if work is done properly, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) itself could achieve a $1.5 trillion economy.

