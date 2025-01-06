Devi Sharan, the captain of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC 814 in 1999, has hung up his boots after an illustrious 40-year career. Devi Sharan, 65, operated operated a Dreamliner aircraft from Melbourne to Delhi on January 4. It was his last flight. The retirement age for a commercial pilot is 65 years.

In a message following his retirement, Devi Sharan thanked his friends and colleagues at Air India for a very memorable and glorious career. He also thanked passengers over the years for giving him the opportunity to fly them.

Air India shared a video montage on social media celebrating his journey with the airline, accompanied by the message, "The Sky Bows, The Runway Salutes The Captain of IC814."

He said, “As I embark on the golden chapter of my life, I look forward to making more memories with my family and friends.”

Speaking with TOI about the Kandahar hijack, Devi Sharan said, IC 814 hijacking taught me life is very unpredictable and one has to be ready to fight back. Those were the toughest days of my life and my only aim was to save lives of everyone on that aircraft. I hope and pray no crew member, passenger or anyone else ever relives those moments."

While recalling the hijack episode in an old interview, Devi Sharan had said, “I had to live to save others.”

KANDAHAR HIJACK Indian Airlines flight IC814, traveling from Kathmandu to Delhi, was hijacked on December 24, 1999. While the aircraft was cruising at 26,000 feet, Captain Devi Sharan noticed a person onboard wearing a monkey cap and holding a hand grenade and a revolver.

From then, most of the nearly 180 passengers of the ill-fated plane had a harrowing time for eight days as the aircraft stopped at Amritsar, Lahore, Dubai and Kandahar. And one of the passengers was also killed.