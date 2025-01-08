At least four devotees, including three women, died in a stampede during the distribution of tickets for darshan at the Tirupati temple in Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwaram near Vishnu Niwasam. The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 8, at the Tirupati temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police officials have said that the stampede took place as hundreds of devotees jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala Hills. “Three women and a man died in the stampede," an official has confirmed.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has said in a statement that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed shock over the Tirupati temple stampede incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the death of 4 devotees in the stampede that took place near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for darshan tokens at Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara," the Andhra Pradesh CMO said.

Hundreds of devotees turned up from across the country for the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam commencing on January 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, videos of police administering CPR on a couple of woman devotees and injured persons being shifted in ambulances went viral.

A stampede-like situation unfolded on Saturday in the Mankoli Naka of Thane, Maharashtra, during an event featuring Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. No injuries were reported.

Earlier, several people were injured after a stampede-like situation broke out in the Meerut area of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred as preacher Pradeep Mishra led a Shivmahapuran event in Shatabdi Nagar — with approximately 2.5 lakh people in attendance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI that officials had provided first aid to several devotees after they fell and sustained minor injuries. No casualties were reported, and officials added that adequate security forces had been deployed at the site.