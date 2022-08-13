OPEN APP
DGCA issues guidelines to prevent bird hits at airports amid rising cases
To check incidents of collision of planes with birds and other animals at airports across the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued guidelines for them to prevent such incidents. The guidelines included routine patrols in random patterns. It also included informing pilots whenever there is any wildlife activity so that such incidents could be prevented.

Lately, India has reported several incidents of bird hits in the last few weeks. On August 4, Go First's flight to Chandigarh returned to Ahmedabad on Thursday after the aircraft suffered a bird hit.

Earlier on June 19, an engine on a SpiceJet Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after it took off from the Patna airport. The aircraft made an emergency landing. According to the reports, the plane's engine malfunctioned because of a bird hit.

In its circular, the aviation regulator requested all airport operators to review their wildlife hazard management programme. This is to identify the gaps and ensure that the guidelines are strictly implemented in the vicinity of an aerodrome.

The airports have also been asked to carry out a wildlife risk assessment and rank them according to the risk posed to aircraft. The DGCA circular said that the airports must have a procedure to monitor and record wildlife movement data.

The pilots must be notified "in response to any significant wildlife concentration or activity both on and in the vicinity of the airport", it mentioned. Routine patrolling is the core of the wildlife hazard management programme, it said.

The patrols should be carried out in random patterns rather than a regular route so that wildlife do not learn or become accustomed to the timing of patrols, it mentioned.

"Aerodrome operators are directed to forward monthly action taken report on the implementation of wildlife hazard management programme and also provide wildlife strike data...by 7th of every month," it noted.

(With inputs from PTI)

