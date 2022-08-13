DGCA issues guidelines to prevent bird hits at airports amid rising cases2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 06:11 PM IST
DGCA has issued guidelines to prevent bird hits at airports
To check incidents of collision of planes with birds and other animals at airports across the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued guidelines for them to prevent such incidents. The guidelines included routine patrols in random patterns. It also included informing pilots whenever there is any wildlife activity so that such incidents could be prevented.