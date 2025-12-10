DGCA orders surprise inspection at 11 airports amid IndiGO flight disruptions on 9th day, lists 13 key pointers

IndiGo flight delays and cancellation continued for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday due to which aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instructed officials to conduct immediate onsite inspections at 11 Airports. It listed 13 pointers to be examined and assessed during inspection.

DGCA in its notification dated 10 December said, “In view of passenger inconvenience caused due to large-scale disruptions in the operations of IndiGo Airlines at various airports across the country, it has been decided that DGCA officers shall carry out immediate on-site inspections at the airports listed below….All assigned officers shall visit their respective airports at he earliest (within 2-3 days) and submit a comprehensive report to DGCA Headquarters within 24 hours of completion of the visit to Director of Operations(FSD) jamwal.dgca@nic.in.”

The purpose of this directive is to ensure safety of passengers, assess “operational preparedness, passenger facilitation measures, and airline responsiveness during the ongoing disruption.”

View full Image DGCA instructed officials to conduct inspections at 11 airports due to ongoing IndiGo flight delays and cancellations.

View full Image DGCA sought complete report on Indigo's operations and asked the airline to furnish details with respect to 6 key pointers latest by 11 December.

DGCA listed the following pointers instructing the officials to examine at airports: