DGCA seeks explanation from Air India for operating Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner despite repeated technical snags

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has has demanded an explanation from Air India for continuing to operate a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner despite recurring technical issues, sources were quoted as saying by PTI.

The aviation watchdog has also issued a show-cause notice to Air India, flagging the repeated technical snags that have recently hit Dreamliner VT-ANI. According to the sources, the show-cause notice also mentions non-compliance with the Minimum Equipment List (MEL) for the flight operated on June 28.

Sources said the regulator flagged safety concerns over aircraft dispatch, MEL compliance and flight crew decision-making during flights AI 258 and AI 357 – flights taht have operated on Delhi-Tokyo routes.

Among other aspects, the regulator has mentioned that the aircraft was operated despite prior knowledge of repeated snags and existing system degradations, the sources said.

It was also not immediately clear whether the aircraft VT-ANI is out of operation now.