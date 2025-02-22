DGCA seeks report from Air India over ‘broken seat’ after Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s complaint

Hours after Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan complained about domestic carrier Air India's broken seat on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu responded to the incident.

Naidu swiftly led the charge and ordered Air India to take necessary action regarding the issue. The civil aviation minister also spoke to Chouhan personally.

“We spoke to Air India immediately on this issue and instructed them to take necessary action. From our side, DGCA will also be looking into the details of the matter promptly. And I have personally spoken to Shivraj ji also,” he said.

Advertisement

Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Air India In a post on X earlier in the day, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a swipe at Air India, complaining about his seat being ‘sunken’ and uncomfortable to sit on.

The minister was travelling from Bhopal to Delhi for work.

“I had booked a ticket on Air India flight number AI436, I was allotted seat number 8C. I went and sat on the seat, the seat was broken and sunken in. It was uncomfortable to sit,” he said, expressing frustration over the matter.

Questioning the management of the Tata Group-owned carrier, Chouhan said, “When I asked the airline staff why the seat was allotted to me if it was bad, they told me that the management had been informed earlier that this seat was not good and its ticket should not be sold. There is not just one seat but many more.”

Advertisement

“My impression was that Air India's service would have improved after Tata took over the management, but it turned out to be my misconception. I don't care about sitting discomfort, but it is unethical to make passengers sit on bad and uncomfortable seats after charging them the full amount. Isn't this cheating the passengers,” he added.

Advertisement

The Union minister also urged Air India to take corrective action, wondering if the management would take necessary steps or “continue to take advantage of the passengers' compulsion to reach their destination early.”

Air India responded to the minister's post, apologising for the inconvenience faced by him.

“Dear Sir, we apologise for the inconvenience caused. Please be rest assured that we are looking into this matter carefully to prevent any such occurrences in the future. We would appreciate the opportunity to speak with you, 'kindly DM us a convenient time to connect,” the company replied.

Advertisement

Congress slams Centre Chouhan's post drew reaction from the Opposition, with Congress criticising the government's handling of issues in the aviation and railway sectors.

“Passengers are troubled in trains, passengers are distressed on planes. People keep complaining and keep making videos, but there is no hearing. Now, since Shivraj ji has a problem, he is tweeting--maybe action will be taken on this,” it wrote on X.

Advertisement

Slamming the BJP-led NDA government, Congress said that the situation is not going to improve.