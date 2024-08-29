DGCA suspends approval of Alchemist Aviation after fatal crash; audit cites ‘non-compliance of regulations’

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published29 Aug 2024, 02:23 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the approval of Alchemist Aviation to operate as a Flying Training Organisation (FTO) following a fatal crash. The decision was announced by the aviation regulator on Thursday after an audit revealed several serious deficiencies and regulatory non-compliances. 

The suspension of approval comes days after the organisation's trainee aircraft crashed near Jamshedpur, resulting in the deaths of two people- the instructor and a trainee pilot. 

The Cessna 152 plane lost contact with air traffic controllers on August 20, leading to a 40-hour search operation that ended with the recovery of the victims' remains. 

The DGCA conducted a special safety audit of Alchemist Aviation Pvt Ltd on August 23 and 24. Consequently, the regulatory authority suspended the approval previously granted to Alchemist Aviation.

According to a statement released by the aviation watchdog on August 29, "DGCA conducted a special safety audit of Alchemist Aviation Pvt Ltd from 23 to 24 August 2024. During the audit, several serious deficiencies and non-compliances of regulatory provisions were found,” Hindustan Times reported.

The statement further read, “Consequently, DGCA has suspended the approval granted to Alchemist Aviation Pvt Ltd to operate as Flying Training Organisation, and the FTO will now have to mandatorily undergo a de novo rectification process to ensure obligatory compliances.” 

Alchemist Aviation, based at Sonari Airport in Jamshedpur, specialises in aviation services, including local flights.

The DGCA, India's aviation regulator, is responsible for overseeing the safety and operational standards of the country's aviation sector. In addition to aviation regulation, the DGCA also administers examinations for the issue of flight crew and Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AME) licenses. These exams and licenses are issued in accordance with Rule 38 & Schedule II for Pilot and Rule 61 for AME of the Aircraft Rules 1937.

(With PTI inputs)

29 Aug 2024
