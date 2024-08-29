DGCA suspends approval for Alchemist Aviation following an audit done after a fatal trainee aircraft accident, which resulted in the deaths of two people- the instructor and a trainee pilot.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the approval of Alchemist Aviation to operate as a Flying Training Organisation (FTO) following a fatal crash. The decision was announced by the aviation regulator on Thursday after an audit revealed several serious deficiencies and regulatory non-compliances.

The suspension of approval comes days after the organisation's trainee aircraft crashed near Jamshedpur, resulting in the deaths of two people- the instructor and a trainee pilot.

The DGCA conducted a special safety audit of Alchemist Aviation Pvt Ltd on August 23 and 24. Consequently, the regulatory authority suspended the approval previously granted to Alchemist Aviation.

According to a statement released by the aviation watchdog on August 29, "DGCA conducted a special safety audit of Alchemist Aviation Pvt Ltd from 23 to 24 August 2024. During the audit, several serious deficiencies and non-compliances of regulatory provisions were found," Hindustan Times reported.

The statement further read, "Consequently, DGCA has suspended the approval granted to Alchemist Aviation Pvt Ltd to operate as Flying Training Organisation, and the FTO will now have to mandatorily undergo a de novo rectification process to ensure obligatory compliances."

Alchemist Aviation, based at Sonari Airport in Jamshedpur, specialises in aviation services, including local flights.

