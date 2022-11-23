DGCA to increase monitoring of flying training organisations: Here's why

DGCA to increase monitoring of flying training organisations: Here's why1 min read . 06:03 PM IST
- The monitoring of the Flying Training Organizations (FTOs) will be increased to improve training and surveillance
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a circular on Wednesday, 23 November, to increase the monitoring of the Flying Training Organizations (FTOs). The monitoring will be increased to improve training and surveillance.
The objective behind increasing monitoring of Flying Training Organizations to improve training and surveillance is to enhance DGCA oversight over flying training and ground training activities of the FTO.
This, DGCA believes, would improve and operations and quality of the training.
