Dhanashree Verma, posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story on Thursday. This recent social media post came hours after reports about her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal surfaced.

Dhanashree Verma's Instagram post states: “From Stressed To Blessed – Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good."

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic amid split rumours with Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma's cryptic post amid Yuzvendra Chahal divorce rumours

Divorce hearing As per ABP News report, the couple’s final divorce hearing took place on Thursday, February 20 at the Bandra Family Court. The proceedings for divorce hearing took place at 11:00 am. Both Chahal and Dhanashree were present during the hearing when the court directed them to attend a counselling session.

Following the 45 minutes counselling session, both were adamant to separate with mutual consent. Let's find out what happened in the last few months.

Also Read | Watch: Chahal to make Bigg Boss 18 appearance amid divorce rumours

The divorce comes almost a month after Yuzvendra Chahal pleaded for privacy and urged people not to indulge in baseless rumours. He had said, “As a son, a brother, and a friend, I humbly request everyone not to speculate, as it has caused immense pain to me and my family."

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's split Troubles in Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's marriage surfaced after both unfollowed each other on Instagram, few months ago. Chahal even deleted all social media pictures with Dhanashree Verma from his Instagram profile.

Also Read | Dhanashree Verma addresses divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal