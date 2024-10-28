Dhanteras 2024: Top 5 items to bring home this Dhantrayodashi for good fortune, prosperity

Dhanteras 2024: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, will kickstart five-day long Diwali celebrations on Tuesday, October 29. On this day, devotees worship the god of wealth Lord Kube, Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and health, and Goddess Lakshmi seeking blessings for wealth and prosperity. The festival is considered auspicious for the purchase of gold and silver items, in addition to utensils and brooms, symbolic of wealth, purity, and good fortune.
Dhanteras precedes Chhoti Diwali, which is commonly known as Naraka Chaturdashi and falls on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in Kartik month, which normally falls in October and November.
Given below are 5 items to buy on Dhanteras:
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM
Yama Deepam falls on Tuesday, October 29
Pradosh Kaal - 6:12 pm to 8:53 pm
Vrishabha Kaal - 7:00 pm to 8:49 pm
Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 1:01 am on October 29
Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 3:45 am on October 30
Given below are city-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat timings for October 29, as per Drik Panchang:
New Delhi 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm
Gurugram 6:32 pm to 8:14 pm
Noida 6:31 pm to 8:12 pm
Mumbai 7:04 pm to 8:37 pm
Pune 7:01 pm to 8:33 pm
Chennai 6:44 pm to 8:11 pm
Jaipur 6:40 pm to 8:20 pm
Hyderabad 6:45 pm to 8:15 pm
Chandigarh 6:29 pm to 8:13 pm
Kolkata 5:57 pm to 7:33 pm
Bengaluru 6:55 pm to 8:22 pm
Ahmedabad 6:59 pm to 8:35 pm
