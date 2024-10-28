Dhanteras 2024: Top 5 items to bring home this Dhantrayodashi for good fortune, prosperity

Dhanteras 2024: Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. Find out what 5 key items to buy on Dhanteras that are symbolic of good fortune and prosperity.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published28 Oct 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Dhanteras 2024: The day is considered ideal for purchasing gold and silver items apart from 5 key items listed here that are associated with good fortune.
Dhanteras 2024: The day is considered ideal for purchasing gold and silver items apart from 5 key items listed here that are associated with good fortune.

Dhanteras 2024: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, will kickstart five-day long Diwali celebrations on Tuesday, October 29. On this day, devotees worship the god of wealth Lord Kube, Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and health, and Goddess Lakshmi seeking blessings for wealth and prosperity. The festival is considered auspicious for the purchase of gold and silver items, in addition to utensils and brooms, symbolic of wealth, purity, and good fortune.

Dhanteras precedes Chhoti Diwali, which is commonly known as Naraka Chaturdashi and falls on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in Kartik month, which normally falls in October and November.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2024: City-specific Muhurat for Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi

What to buy on Dhanteras?

Given below are 5 items to buy on Dhanteras:

  • Metal utensils - According to astrologers, it is considered auspicious to buy metal utensils on this day, especially those dedicated to the purpose of drinking water. Purchase of brass cutlery on this occasion is also symbolic of good fortune.
  • Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi idols: Separate idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi should be brought home and devotees must pay reverence to these idols on Diwali, popular for its spiritual and financial significance.
  • Kuber yantra- Kuber yantra should be brought home and placed inside the temple where prayers are offered to ensure prosperity, according to astrologers.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2024: Significance of deep daan, shubh muhurrat timings and more
  • Broom - Broom is closely associated with Goddess Lakshmi and it is believed that a new broom in the house would sweep away financial obstacles and is symbolic of clearing negativity.
  • Coriander - Last but not the least, devotees should buy coriander on this day associated with good fortune.

Shubh Muhurat and city-wise Dhantrayodashi timings according to Drik Panchang

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

Yama Deepam falls on Tuesday, October 29

Pradosh Kaal - 6:12 pm to 8:53 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 7:00 pm to 8:49 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 1:01 am on October 29

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 3:45 am on October 30

Also Read | Dhanteras 2024: Significance of deep daan, shubh muhurrat timings and more

City-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat

Given below are city-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat timings for October 29, as per Drik Panchang:

New Delhi 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm

Gurugram 6:32 pm to 8:14 pm

Noida 6:31 pm to 8:12 pm

Mumbai 7:04 pm to 8:37 pm

Pune 7:01 pm to 8:33 pm

Chennai 6:44 pm to 8:11 pm

Jaipur 6:40 pm to 8:20 pm

Hyderabad 6:45 pm to 8:15 pm

Chandigarh 6:29 pm to 8:13 pm

Kolkata 5:57 pm to 7:33 pm

Bengaluru 6:55 pm to 8:22 pm

Ahmedabad 6:59 pm to 8:35 pm

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Business NewsNewsDhanteras 2024: Top 5 items to bring home this Dhantrayodashi for good fortune, prosperity

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,741.10
    10:45 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.09%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.45
    10:45 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.15 (8.41%)

    Indus Towers share price

    344.70
    10:45 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    9.9 (2.96%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.25
    10:45 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -1.3 (-0.48%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,150.70
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    4.8 (0.42%)

    Coforge share price

    7,681.05
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -61.15 (-0.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Phoenix Mills share price

    1,385.70
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -98.35 (-6.63%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    920.10
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -62.3 (-6.34%)

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,093.35
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -271.3 (-6.22%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,315.15
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    -59.45 (-4.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.20
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    14.9 (8.85%)

    Yes Bank share price

    20.95
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    1.55 (7.99%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    933.35
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    60.85 (6.97%)

    Shriram Finance share price

    3,305.35
    10:41 AM | 28 OCT 2024
    213.95 (6.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.