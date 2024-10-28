Dhanteras 2024: Top 5 items to bring home this Dhantrayodashi for good fortune, prosperity

Dhanteras 2024: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, will kickstart five-day long Diwali celebrations on Tuesday, October 29. On this day, devotees worship the god of wealth Lord Kube, Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and health, and Goddess Lakshmi seeking blessings for wealth and prosperity. The festival is considered auspicious for the purchase of gold and silver items, in addition to utensils and brooms, symbolic of wealth, purity, and good fortune.