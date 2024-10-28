Hello User
Next Story
Dhanteras 2024: Top 5 items to bring home this Dhantrayodashi for good fortune, prosperity

Written By Fareha Naaz

Dhanteras 2024: Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. Find out what 5 key items to buy on Dhanteras that are symbolic of good fortune and prosperity.

Dhanteras 2024: The day is considered ideal for purchasing gold and silver items apart from 5 key items listed here that are associated with good fortune.

Dhanteras 2024: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, will kickstart five-day long Diwali celebrations on Tuesday, October 29. On this day, devotees worship the god of wealth Lord Kube, Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and health, and Goddess Lakshmi seeking blessings for wealth and prosperity. The festival is considered auspicious for the purchase of gold and silver items, in addition to utensils and brooms, symbolic of wealth, purity, and good fortune.

Dhanteras precedes Chhoti Diwali, which is commonly known as Naraka Chaturdashi and falls on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in Kartik month, which normally falls in October and November.

What to buy on Dhanteras?

Given below are 5 items to buy on Dhanteras:

  • Metal utensils - According to astrologers, it is considered auspicious to buy metal utensils on this day, especially those dedicated to the purpose of drinking water. Purchase of brass cutlery on this occasion is also symbolic of good fortune.
  • Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi idols: Separate idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi should be brought home and devotees must pay reverence to these idols on Diwali, popular for its spiritual and financial significance.
  • Kuber yantra- Kuber yantra should be brought home and placed inside the temple where prayers are offered to ensure prosperity, according to astrologers.

  • Broom - Broom is closely associated with Goddess Lakshmi and it is believed that a new broom in the house would sweep away financial obstacles and is symbolic of clearing negativity.
  • Coriander - Last but not the least, devotees should buy coriander on this day associated with good fortune.

Shubh Muhurat and city-wise Dhantrayodashi timings according to Drik Panchang

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

Yama Deepam falls on Tuesday, October 29

Pradosh Kaal - 6:12 pm to 8:53 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 7:00 pm to 8:49 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 1:01 am on October 29

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 3:45 am on October 30

City-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat

Given below are city-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat timings for October 29, as per Drik Panchang:

New Delhi 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm

Gurugram 6:32 pm to 8:14 pm

Noida 6:31 pm to 8:12 pm

Mumbai 7:04 pm to 8:37 pm

Pune 7:01 pm to 8:33 pm

Chennai 6:44 pm to 8:11 pm

Jaipur 6:40 pm to 8:20 pm

Hyderabad 6:45 pm to 8:15 pm

Chandigarh 6:29 pm to 8:13 pm

Kolkata 5:57 pm to 7:33 pm

Bengaluru 6:55 pm to 8:22 pm

Ahmedabad 6:59 pm to 8:35 pm

