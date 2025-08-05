Dharmasthala mass burial: SIT recovers fresh skeleton remains set, saree pieces from spot 11 during exhumation process

After the human skeleton remains were found at spot 6 on the third day of the excavation process, the SIT has discovered another set of it comprising a skull besides saree pieces from spot 11 while investigating the alleged mass burials near the Nethravathi river in Dharmasthala on 4 August, according to HT.

This came after a complaint from a person who had earlier pointed out numerous probable burial grounds.

The SIT had thought to start digging at the 11th spot on Monday but when they received the complainant’s request, it focussed on different area and the digging at the spot 11 carried on, resulting into finding of human remains.

“The digging at this spot was already planned for Monday, but we adjusted our sequence of operations based on a request from the complainant,” HT quoted a SIT officer as saying.

The human remains discovered first on July 31 have been sent for forensic assessment. As of now, 10 places have been looked into while the probe continues. The efforts to exhume from spot 7 to 11 couldn't be successful and a few personnel got minor injuries during the operation, according to the police.

What is the Dharmasthala mass burial case? The case arises from a former sanitation worker's allegations, who mentioned he was directed to bury several bodies near the river consisting women and girls whom he says were sexually abused, between 1995 and 2014. He gave a statement which was formally documented in front of a magistrate related to the claims.

An official complaint was registered on 3 July, followed by a First Information Report (FIR) a day later. The SIT started its field examination on 11 July and is in progress to detect the recovered remains and assess whether more burial sites are present besides the ones already labelled.

Meanwhile, the case has led to criticism from different sections of the Jain community. Sri Gunadhar Nandi Maharaj of Navagraha Teertha in Hubballi raised an issue over alleged defamatory remarks being spread on social media that connect Jain rulers to the alleged crimes.

He said, "Using the Dharmasthala case as a pretext, miscreants have started maligning the legacy of Jain rulers by accusing them of exploiting women. This is not only baseless but deeply hurtful. There is no record of atrocities by Jain kings in any inscription or historical document. We are being vilified without cause.”