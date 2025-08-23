Dharmasthala mass burial: Why did Bengaluru woman fake death of her daughter? She reveals

Dharmasthala burials are in the spotlight after a woman named Sujatha Bhat who recently lodged a fresh police complaint in the case, decided to retract her statement. Previously, the woman claimed that her “daughter Ananya Bhat” disappeared in 2003 after a trip to Dharmasthala. However, the woman in question now claims that she had made a false complaint and that she never had a daughter.

Advertisement

Amid ongoing SIT probe on suspicious killings and burial, the women said the story she narrated was “fake and is not true". According to her statement, she made the fabricated claims under pressure of activists due to a “property issue”.

In an interview with the Youtube channel InsightRush, Sujatha Bhat said, “It is not true. There was never any daughter named Ananya Bhat,” HT reported. She further noted that two well-known activists, Girish Mattannavar and T Jayanti pressurised her to make up the story. As a proof of her “daughter's” existence, she had shared a photograph which was also suggested to be “completely fake."

Apologising to the public for making false claims, she said, “I had a grouse that my grandfather’s ancestral property was given away without my signature. All I wanted to ask was that.” She alleged that the activists provoked her to make up a story.

Advertisement

"I did not know my complaint would blow up this big,” she added alleging that the activists provoked her to make up a story, in an interview on Friday.

According to the woman, her grandfather's property was allegedly handed over to Dharmasthala temple authorities without her consent.

After the complainant was served a notice to appear before the SIT, Sujatha Bhat said, “Nobody demanded money from me. I have never asked anyone for money either. What I questioned was how my grandfather’s property was given away without my signature. That is the only thing I asked."

Also Read | Dharmasthala mass burial: SIT discovers more skeletal remains at spot 11

Furthermore, several claims made by Sujatha Bhat in her July 15 complaint were also found to be false. She had alleged thar her daughter was a student at Kasturba Medical College when she went missing while she was working at the Kolkata's CBI office.

Advertisement

The complainant, a former sanitation worker employed at Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, alleged that he was forced to bury several bodies—including women and minors, some showing signs of sexual assault. He has recorded a statement before a magistrate regarding these claims.