Dharmasthala ‘mass murders’: SIT arrests complainant who alleged ‘rape, burials’

The Special Investigating Teamv (SIT) arrested a complainant who had alleged multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala, official sources said on Saturday.

The move came after the SIT and its chief, Pranab Mohanty, questioned the complainant—whose name is not revealed—on Friday till late hours.

As per news agency PTI, officials said the arrest was made after inconsistencies were found in the statements and documents provided.

The SIT is continuing its probe into the matter. The complainant-witness was taken to a hospital for medical examination after long hours of questioning.

What did the complainant claim? The complainant-witness, a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple, reportedly claimed that he worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, and that he was forced to bury a number of bodies, including those of women and minors, in Dharmasthala.

He had alleged that some of the bodies showed signs of sexual assault. He also gave a statement before a magistrate in this regard.

A case regarding these alleged murders and burials was filed after the whistleblower went public to allege decades-long undocumented burials in forest areas which he claimed the temple authorities ordered.

To probe these allegations, the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which eventually carried out excavations at several locations to see if human remains exist there.

As part of the probe, the SIT had been conducting excavations at multiple locations identified by the complainant-witness in the forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, where some skeletal remains were found at two sites so far.

Stating that till now, only excavations have happened, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the probe "hasn't even started" yet, and that only the SIT probing the matter, not the government, would decide on the need for further digging.

'Woman admits she ‘faked' daughter's disappearance' Earlier, a woman named Sujatha Bhat, who was the first to lodge a fresh police complaint on 15 July regarding her “daughter Ananya Bhat” disappearance in 2003, had later said that the story she told was “fake and is not true".

She alleged that activists pressured her to fabricated the story due to a property dispute involving her grandfather's land linked to Dharmasthala temple authorities. Her grandfather reportedly owned the property which was allegedly held by Dharmasthala temple authorities.

"It is not true. There was never any daughter named Ananya Bhat,” The Hindustan Times quoted her statement to a Youtube channel.

She added that the photograph that was shared as a proof of her “daughter's” existence was also “completely fake". She claimed that two well-known activists, namely, Girish Mattannavar and T Jayanti asked her to make up the story

“Nobody demanded money from me. I have never asked anyone for money either. What I questioned was how my grandfather’s property was given away without my signature. That is the only thing I asked,” she added.

Meanwhile, Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple, alleged that an "organised campaign" targeting Dharmasthala and its trust has been carried out for over 14 years.