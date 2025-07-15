Dheeraj Kumar, actor and producer, breathes his last at 80 in Mumbai after battling pneumonia

Veteran actor and television producer Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 80 on July 15 in Mumbai. He was suffering from pneumonia and was admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital earlier this week after he complained of severe breathing issues. He was placed on ventilator support in the ICU.

Advertisement

Who was Dheeraj Kumar? Dheeraj Kumar was born on October 1, 1944. He began his career in the entertainment field in 1965. Kumar was a finalist in a talent competition alongside Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna, with Rajesh Khanna emerging as the winner. Between 1970 and 1984, Dheeraj acted in 21 Punjabi movies. He founded a production firm named Creative Eye, where he served as the chairman and managing director.

The song "Ka Karun Sajni, Aaye Na Balam" from the movie "Swami" featured him. He also appeared in films such as "Heera Panna" and "Raton Ka Raja." Through his company, he produced numerous well-known religious TV series and programs, including "Om Namah Shivay." Dheeraj Kumar, having produced over 35 television shows, garnered much affection from viewers for programs like "Adalat," "Mili," and "Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyan."

Advertisement

Kumar had called PM Modi's words ‘inspiring’ “I came here with a sense of humility. While they called me the VVIP, I believe the true VVIP is God. Prime Minister Modi spoke about the grandeur and significance of the ISKCON temple, and his words are always inspiring. The love and affection of the people here have deeply touched me. The spiritual importance of phrases like 'Radhe Radhe Krishna Krishna' is very significant, and I feel peaceful visiting this temple,” Kumar had said while participating in the inaugural ceremony of ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area.