Dhruv Rathee promises to 'destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film' as Dhurandhar breaks all box office records

YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee has sparked widespread discussion by promising a forthcoming video that he claims will “destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film”.

(However, he did not explicitly state whether the video was directed at Dhurandhar.)

Rathee made the remark on social media platform X on Saturday, in a post widely interpreted as a reference to the blockbuster Hindi film Dhurandhar, which has broken box office records since its release.

He wrote, “It takes 1 YouTube video to destroy a ₹300 crore propaganda film. And I guarantee you that the MELTDOWN after this video will be so bad. They’re not ready for this. Releasing tonight ;) (sic).”

Rathee’s remark comes as Dhurandhar continues its successful run in cinemas. The spy action film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has reportedly crossed significant box office milestones and is among the highest-grossing Indian films of the year.

The film’s commercial success has been accompanied by vigorous discussion about its themes and presentation.

When Dhruv Rathee had earlier criticised Aditya Dhar This is not the first time Rathee has criticised Dhurandhar. In November, shortly after the film’s trailer drop, he sharply condemned the director’s creative choices. Rathee wrote that Dhurandhar’s intense scenes of violence, gore and torture “is the equivalent of watching ISIS beheadings and calling it ‘entertainment’.”

He added, “His lust for money is so unhinged that he is willingly poisoning the minds of the young generation, desensitising them to gore and glorifying unimaginable torture.”

Rathee’s critique extended beyond content concerns. He also urged India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine the material more closely, highlighting what he described as inconsistent standards in the industry’s approach to graphic depictions.

Fan reactions to the latest post Obviously it did not take long for netizens to start commenting on his post.

One person sarcastically wrote, "I went to PVR this morning to watch Dhurandhar, but they said they have cancelled all the shows because Rathee's video is coming. It’s happening pan-India (sic).

Another person commented, “Who’s gonna tell him that his video will only market the movie more, no matter what facts he come up with in the video, the makers already clarified it’s a fiction, he’d make sure Dhurandhar keeps on running (sic).”

A third user wrote, “Will add another 400cr after ur video. Give more free publicity (sic).”

Audience reacts to Dhruv Rathee's latest post.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, has drawn audiences with its intense storyline and high production values.

Released in early December, it follows an Indian spy’s dangerous mission and has been praised for performances and technical aspects even as discussions about its political tone persist.