Dhruv Rathee's AI video on Sikh Gurus sparks backlash; SAD, SGPC hit out at YouTuber for ‘misleading narrative’

Day after YouTuber Dhruv Rathee posted an AI-generated video titled ‘The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals’ on Sikh Gurus, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) strongly condemned it, alleging “misleading narratives”.

In a long post on X, Sukhbir Singh Badal said his party “strongly condemns” the video “for its inappropriate use of AI-generated visuals depicting our Guru Sahiban besides historical inaccuracies.”

“Such portrayals violate Sikh rehat maryada which prohibits visual representations of Guru Sahiban and have deeply hurt the sentiments of the community. The lack of respectful language and misleading narratives further aggravates this issue.”

He said, “I urge all content creators to exercise utmost caution and sensitivity when producing material related to Guru Sahiban or Sikh history. Respect for religious traditions and accurate historical representation are non-negotiable. I request the immediate removal of the offending content and call for responsible storytelling that honors the sacred legacy of Sikhism.”

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) also took to X and demanded removal of the video. In a statement, SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the Sikh community does not need for artificial intelligence to interpret or preserve its rich historical legacy.

