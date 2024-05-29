Diane Abbott Has Labour Party Whip Restored After Probe
The veteran MP Diane Abbott has had the Labour Party whip restored after it was suspended over a racism controversy, though it is unclear whether she will be allowed to stand for the party at the upcoming general election.
