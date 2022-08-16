Did Alec Baldwin pull trigger in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting? FBI makes shocking claim

FBI has made a shocking discovery in the ‘Rust’ movie shooting case in which a cinematographer was killed and the director was injured when actor Alec Baldwin was shooting a scene with a gun
Did Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin pull the trigger of the gun on the New Mexico set of 'Rust' and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins? While Alec Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger, a forensic report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has claimed otherwise. The FBI in its forensic report has concluded that Halyna Hutchins could not have been killed “without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional".
The revolver was handled by actor Alec Baldwin while he was shooting a scene for the movie ‘Rust’ in New Mexico in October 2021. The forensic report said that it wouldn’t have worked if its trigger hadn’t been pulled. Since the shooting, Alec Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that shot the film’s cinematographer and injured the director.
Two months after the shooting, Alec Baldwin told ABC News, "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," adding that, “someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me." Alec Baldwin also said that during the shooting he was under the assumption that it was just a regular prop gun without the bullets.
The FBI ran a number of tests. The test showed that when the 45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta single-action revolver's hammer was in the quarter and half-cock positions, the gun would not fire without the trigger being pulled.
The Santa Fe Sheriffs' detectives have received the FBI's completed forensic reports. They have been forwarded to the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) "for review."
"The OMI had advised the Sheriff's Office that they required these forensic reports to finalize their investigation," the release read. The sheriff's office received the "official OMI reports" on Wednesday.
On October 21, 2021, Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live bullet discharged by Alec Baldwin during the shooting of movie 'Rust' at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Sante Fe, New Mexico.