Did Alec Baldwin pull trigger in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting? FBI makes shocking claim

Did Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin pull the trigger of the gun on the New Mexico set of 'Rust' and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins? While Alec Baldwin has maintained that he did not pull the trigger, a forensic report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has claimed otherwise. The FBI in its forensic report has concluded that Halyna Hutchins could not have been killed “without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional".

