Did China provide ‘external support’ to Pakistan during conflict with India? Asim Munir says …

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir on Monday rejected India's claims that Islamabad received external military support—particularly from China—during the four-day border clashes in May, calling the allegation “factually incorrect” and “irresponsible”.

India’s Claim: China and Turkiye Backed Pakistan Asim Munir remarks came just days after Indian Army Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, speaking at a seminar in New Delhi, alleged that Beijing had supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, using the conflict as a “live lab” to test weapons.

Rahul Singh also claimed that Turkiye had supplied military hardware to Islamabad, and that India was, in effect, dealing with at least three adversaries during the May 7–10 confrontation.

‘Irresponsible, Factually Incorrect’: Munir Hits Back “Insinuations regarding external support in Pakistan's successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos are irresponsible and factually incorrect and reflect a chronic reluctance to acknowledge indigenous capability and institutional resilience developed over decades of strategic prudence,” PTI quoted Asim Munir said in his address to graduating officers at the National Defence University in Islamabad.

“Naming other states as participants in the purely bilateral military conflagration is also a shoddy attempt at playing camp politics...,” the Pakistan Army Chief added.

Pakistan Warns of Swift Retaliation to Any Provocation Asim Munir asserted that any attempt to compromise Pakistan’s sovereignty would be met with a firm, immediate response, free from any constraints.

“Any misadventure or attempt to undermine Pakistan's sovereignty will be met with a swift, and resolute response without any constraints or inhibitions,” he stated.

“Any attempt to target our population centres, military bases, economic hubs and ports will instantly invoke a deeply hurting and more than reciprocal response."

‘Indigenous Capability, Not Foreign Help’: Munir Rejecting India’s narrative, Asim Munir said Pakistan’s defence capability was entirely home-grown and the result of decades of strategic development, not foreign assistance. He contrasted what he described as India’s “parochial self-alignment” with Pakistan’s principled diplomacy and regional partnerships rooted in mutual respect and peace.

“In contrast to India's strategic behaviour resting on parochial self-alignment, Pakistan has forged lasting partnerships based on principled diplomacy, anchored in mutual respect and peace,” Munir said.

Wars Are Won by Willpower, Not Weaponry, Says Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir further argued that military victories are shaped by discipline and national will, not political posturing.

“Wars are not won through media rhetoric, imported fancy hardware, or political sloganeering, but through faith, professional competence, operational clarity, institutional strength and national resolve,” he remarked.

Operation Sindoor and Four Days of Conflict The May 2025 conflict erupted after India launched Operation Sindoor on 7 May in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terror camps in Pakistan-controlled territory. The ensuing military confrontation lasted four days, ending on 10 May. India claims its decisive counterstrike on the final day forced Pakistan to seek an end to hostilities.