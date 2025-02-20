Did US meddle in India’s elections via USAID? Donald Trump drops big hint, ‘trying to get someone else elected’

In a crucial accusation regarding the Indian elections, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) once again questioned the rationale behind spending $21 million on voter turnout in India through USAID. Donald Trump suggested the money was potentially used to influence elections, adding that the U.S. should address the Indian government, calling the situation a 'total breakthrough.' He was speaking at the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami, Florida.

“Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government... This is a total breakthrough,” Donald Trump said.

Advertisement

Watch what Donald Trump said

Advertisement

This follows the revelation by Elon Musk's DOGE that $21 million was allocated under USAID for "voter turnout in India," sparking a political uproar in the country.

Headed by billionaire Elon Musk, the DOGE is tasked with improving governance and curbing wasteful expenditures.

Donald Trump on scrapping $21 million ‘voter turnout’ fund to India On Tuesday, Donald Trump supported the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) 's decision to scrap the $21 million fund marked for 'Voter Turnout in India'. In a press conference, Trump questioned the donation, saying he has great respect for PM Narendra Modi but that giving as much as $21 million to India as a voter turnout fund is not justified.

Advertisement

Donald Trump backed Elon Musk's DOGE decision and said India is “one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of US”.

“Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high,” Donald Trump said.

Also Read | USAID Is in Dire Need of Reform. But Not Like This

2024 General Elections In the 2024 general elections in India, the Narendra Modi government secured a third term with a reduced majority. The BJP fell short of the halfway mark on its own and formed the government with the support of its NDA allies.