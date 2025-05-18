Did Haryana vlogger Jyoti Malhotra aid Pakistan before Pahalgam attack? Police reveal new leads

Did Haryana travel-vlogger Jyoti Malhotra ‘help’ Pakistan for Pahalgam terror attack? According to Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police in Hisar, “They were developing her (Jyoti Malhotra)as an asset. She was in touch with other YouTube influencers, and they were also in touch with the PIOs. She used to go to Pakistan, like on sponsored trips. She was in Pakistan before the Pahalgam attack"

"The investigation is on to establish linkages, if there are any. We are also investigating, as we have leads that other people were also involved with her.” the Haryana top cop added.

Arrest of Haryana-Based Travel Vlogger Jyoti Malhotra Jyoti Malhotra, a Haryana-based travel vlogger with a popular YouTube channel ‘Travel With Jo’, was arrested last week on charges of espionage for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence agencies. The 34-year-old, who has over 3.7 lakh subscribers and a significant Instagram following, is currently under police remand as investigations into her alleged links with Pakistan intensify.

Context: The Pahalgam Terror Attack Jyoti Malhotra’s arrest comes amid heightened security concerns following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April 2025. The assault claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local resident, and was carried out by three terrorists, two of whom were foreign nationals.

Despite extensive efforts by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police, the attackers remain at large.

Authorities have released sketches of the suspects and announced a reward of ₹20 lakh for information leading to their capture.

The Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba’s affiliate, The Resistance Front, claimed responsibility for the attack, which prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Jyoti Malhotra Alleged Links with Pakistani Intelligence Jyoti Malhotra’s alleged involvement has added a new dimension to the investigation. Police disclosed that she maintained regular contact with Pakistani nationals and intelligence operatives, including Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, who was recently expelled from India.

Jyoti Malhotra reportedly attended events at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi and posted content praising Pakistan on her social media platforms, including calling Lahore the “cultural heart of Pakistan.”

Authorities suspect her frequent trips to Pakistan were sponsored and part of a broader effort to cultivate her as an asset for Pakistani intelligence.

Charges and Ongoing Investigation The Haryana Police have charged Malhotra under the Official Secrets Act and other relevant laws for endangering India’s sovereignty.