A viral video exposing alleged food safety violations at a restaurant in Hyderabad has gone viral, showing unhygienic practices. Social media raised calls for intervention from health authorities.

A famous Hyderabad restaurant is making headlines after a video went viral, raising food safety violation concerns. A vlogger claimed that Amritsar Haveli restaurant which has over 25 branches across India is following several unhygienic food practices in Telangana's capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Dining out, or dining in a health hazard? At the Hyderabad branch of ‘Amritsar Haveli,’ corners are being cut in ways that no one should tolerate: reusing chutneys and onions from one table to another and a washing area in horrific condition," the caption to the post states.

The viral video shared by @foodsafetywar on Instagram garnered over 11 thousand likes, 6.4 lakh views and several comments online. In the video, the vlogger showed the abysmal condition of the restaurant’s washing area. A staff member can be seen cleaning the dishes in a waterlogged space. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The vlogger can be heard questioning the hotel staff over the storage of the leftover onions and chutneys and re-using it with subsequent customers.

Responding to the queries, the restaurant staff in defence alleged that they throw away leftover onions. To clear his doubts, the vlogger approached the restaurant manager, who admitted that the restaurant reuses leftover vinegar onions and serves it to other customers.

The post further adds a disclaimer, “The content of this post is based on observations and information available at the time of recording. It is intended solely to raise awareness about food safety practices and public health concerns. This post does not intend to defame, harm, or misrepresent any individual, brand, or organization." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media reaction Social media users strongly reacted to this post as one user stated, “Not surprisingly, this is everywhere ‘s story! Better eat home cooked meals! Plus staff is not liable for such actions, it is what told by their owners." Another user remarked, "Fssai is a big joke in india (sic)." A third user commented, “I'm sure they must also be putting back leftover gravies inside fresh gravies pots."