Did Manu Bhaker ask for Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award? Olympic medallist’s deleted post goes viral

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker made history after winning two back-to-back medals at the recent Paris Olympics. Since then, the young Olympian has become famous on social media. However, Bhaker is facing flak online for allegedly asking for the‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award’.

In a now-deleted social media post, Manu Bhaker asked fellow users whether she “deserves the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.” The post was shared on the micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter).

Several social media users called out the Olympic shooter, so the post was deleted from Manu Bhaker's account. The Indian shooter has yet to make an official comment on the matter. Mint couldn't independently verify the social media post. Several social media users have shared screenshots of Bhaker's social media posts.

Social media reaction to Manu Bhaker's post Several social media users criticised the Olympic shooter for her comments. Many others expressed disbelief over the post and even called it a PR blunder. A few social media users speculated that the post was not made by Bhaker and expressed the possibility of the account being hacked. Another section of netizens defended the Indian shooter and called the disrespect of the lady because of her social media post completely “unnecessary”.

“Can't believe this was posted from Manu Bhaker's official account. Her PR Team must be careful from now on,” wrote a social media user on X.