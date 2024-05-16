Active Stocks
‘Did not make exception…’: Supreme Court on Arvind Kejriwal's bail after Amit Shah takes potshots

The Supreme Court emphasised that it did not make an exception for anybody and made it ‘clear’ that the Delhi Chief Minister had to surrender on June 2.

The Supreme Court emphasised on Thursday that it did not make an exception for anybody and made it “clear" that the Delhi chief minister has to surrender. This comes a day after Amit Shah took potshots regarding the Supreme Court granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam. 

The apex court welcomed the criticism of the verdict. 

The Supreme Court said, “We welcome criticism of the verdict…our order is clear when he has to surrender. It is an order of the apex court, and the rule of law shall be governed by this. We did not make an exception for anybody."

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta refused to consider claims and counter claims by advocates for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Arvind Kejriwal on statements related to grant of interim bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor.

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal until June 1 in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He has to surrender on June 2. The top court has, however, barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat, and sign official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval.

A day ago, on Wednesday, Amit Shah took potshots at Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail in an interview, saying the order was “not a routine judgement." 

“Supreme Court has the right to interpret the law, I believe this is not a routine judgement. A lot of people in this country believe that special treatment has been given," Amit Shah told ANI in an interview.

The home minister also took a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal when he was asked about his campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections and said he is “stuck in another issue (the alleged Swati Maliwal assault case)."

“Right now, he [Arvind Kejriwal] is stuck on another issue; let him get free from that, then let's see what happens," Amit Shah said.

(With agency inputs)

Published: 16 May 2024, 04:56 PM IST
