‘Did not make exception…’: Supreme Court on Arvind Kejriwal's bail after Amit Shah takes potshots
The Supreme Court emphasised that it did not make an exception for anybody and made it ‘clear’ that the Delhi Chief Minister had to surrender on June 2.
The Supreme Court emphasised on Thursday that it did not make an exception for anybody and made it “clear" that the Delhi chief minister has to surrender. This comes a day after Amit Shah took potshots regarding the Supreme Court granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam.