Did Rajnath Singh officially confirm women pilots’ role in Operation Sindoor on terror infra in Pakistan?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday praised the exceptional role of women in the Indian Armed Forces, offering what appears to be the first official confirmation of women pilots and soldiers playing a significant part in Operation Sindoor — India’s recent counter-terrorism campaign against Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"During Operation Sindoor, women pilots and other women soldiers have played an important role in the action against terrorism in Pakistan and PoK," Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Rajnath Singh Lauds Women’s Valor During INSV Tarini Ceremony Addressing the flag-in ceremony of the Indian Navy Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, which completed its nearly eight-month-long circumnavigation of the globe under the voyage ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama II’, Rajnath Singh highlighted the bravery and dedication of the female crew members Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K.

The vessel reached Goa’s coast earlier on Thursday, having set sail from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node in Goa on 2 October 2024.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh commended the crew’s extraordinary feat of navigating approximately 25,000 nautical miles (around 45,000 kilometres) across the vast oceans.

“To travel such a distance while facing the loneliness of the sea is a remarkable act of courage,” he remarked.

Rajnath Singh empathised with the isolation endured by the sailors, noting the absence of human contact and even wildlife during their prolonged voyage.

Also Read | Cong uses Tharoor’s own book to slam his praise for Modi Govt over Op Sindoor

Women’s Expanding Role in India’s Armed Forces The Defence Minister emphasised the growing and vital role of women across the Indian Armed Forces.

“Today, the daughters of our country are fulfilling their responsibilities with distinction, from the heights of Siachen to the depths of the sea,” he said.

He noted that military institutions have progressively opened their doors to women, citing the recent passing out of 17 women cadets from the National Defence Academy (NDA) this month.

Most notably, Singh confirmed the active participation of women in Operation Sindoor, stating, “During Operation Sindoor, women pilots and other women soldiers have played an important role in the action against terrorism in Pakistan and PoK.”

Naval Chief Commends INSV Tarini Crew On 21 May, Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi interacted with the INSV Tarini crew as they crossed into the Northern Hemisphere, marking the final leg of their circumnavigation. The Indian Navy praised their exemplary skills, team spirit, and the pride they brought to the nation.