Did Virat Kohli suffer ankle injury during MI vs RCB? Viral video from Wankhede stadium sparks speculation; watch

Virat Kohli didn't take the field during Mumbai Indians' chase at the Wankhede Stadium after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a mammoth 240/4 in 20 overs during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday. Instead Jacob Bethell came in as a substitute fielder.

While there was no official confirmation on what ground Kohli didn't field in the second innings of the game, it looked like the defending champions don't want to risk their premier batter after Cricbuzz reported that the former RCB skipper has suffered an ankle injury while batting.

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Even RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and all-rounder Krunal Pandya also choose to keep mum on Kohli injury. While Patidar said, “I do not know yet, but I think he, I feel that he is okay right now” during the post-match presentation, Krunal stated “Virat Kohli will be fine and nothing to worry about him. He would be fine” during the post-match presser.

In the meantime, a viral video has raised speculation on Kohli's injury. The incident occurred in the dugout when Kohli was caught on camera talking to wife Anushka Sharma (not visible in the video). Although it was not known what Anushka had asked to Kohli, but the Indian cricketer's gestures made it clear that he was explaining why he didn't take the field.

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In the video, Kohli first waved to Anushka and then pointed towards his head with both hands. Later, Kohli also pointed towards his left leg and gestured he is having problems in stepping. The video went viral in no time.

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Ravi Shastri provides important update Meanwhile, Kohli was also seen sitting wearing a jacket in the dressing room despite the temperature between 26 degrees to 29 degrees. According to multiple reports, former India coach Ravi Shastri, who had met Kohli before the match, on air confirmed that the RCB batter was not at his best health. “Virat Kohli is not in the best of health lately,” he had said.

Earlier, Kohli looked unsatisfied with his batting as he struck the ball at the strike rate of just over 131 at a time when his teammates Phil Salt and Patidar were scoring at a strike rate of over 200. Kohli took 38 balls for his 50 and even threw his helmet and gloves while walking back to the dressing room following his dismissal, the video of which went viral on social media.

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Chasing a mammoth total, Mumbai Indians gave a good fight, especially Sherfane Rutherford (71 not out in 31 balls) to reach 222/5, thus losing the game by 18 runs. This was Mumbai Indians' third loss in four games.

What's next for RCB and Virat Kohli? RCB will play their next three games at home, against Lucknow Super Giants (April 15), Delhi Capitals (April 18) and Gujarat Titans (April 24). In the points table, RCB are placed third with six points while Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are occupy the top two spots.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in