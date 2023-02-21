‘Did you transfer Indian taxpayers’ money?’: Jairam Ramesh to Centre over Adani issue
- Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said his posers relate to a ‘global kleptocratic network’ involving other firms with deep political connections
In another series of ‘Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun (HAHK)’ questions, the Congress has raised further questions for the government regarding the Adani issue, inquiring about the current progress of the investigation into the purported use of stock parking by shell companies and other entities affiliated with the conglomerate.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×