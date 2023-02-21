He said, “As we pointed out in our 19 February 2023 HAHK questions, the Adani Group has done several related party transactions using Russia's VIB Bank which has faced international sanctions for several years. VTB also makes an appearance in the Rosneft Oil purchase of an Essar-owned port and refinery in Gujarat for US$13 billion on 14 October 2016 which, it was widely reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin and you played a critical role in finalising. However, a Russian analyst report stated that we have estimated that Rosneft has agreed to pay at least twice as much as Essar Oil is worth."