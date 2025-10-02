Diddy brings the power of positive thinking to jail

Sean “Diddy" Combs’s career imploded when dozens of women accused him of sex trafficking. Now he is teaching his fellow inmates how to build up their careers.

Combs, who has produced rap hits, run a popular clothing line and launched a music cable channel, offered a six-week class at his Brooklyn federal jail called “Free Game With Diddy." According to a syllabus, the course is a mix of positive thinking and business tips that give attendees advice on how to outwork the competition, tame their egos, deal with failure and set goals. There is homework.

“The course offers exclusive insights into the journey of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, tracing his rise from humble beginnings to becoming a globally recognized icon and influential business mogul," according to the syllabus.

Absent from the course description is any reference to Combs’s conviction of prostitution offenses earlier this year. His lawyers provided the syllabus to the court in advance of his sentencing Friday. They said the music mogul views the class “as one of the most impactful and important endeavors of his life."

Combs’s lawyers are asking the judge in the case to sentence Combs to 14 months, just slightly more time than he has already served. They have cited his willingness to share his wisdom with fellow inmates in support of that proposition. Prosecutors have asked the judge for a sentence of more than 11 years, citing his years of violent behavior and domestic abuse.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on Combs’s course. But a jail official gave Combs top marks in an inmate-performance review: “Excellent class. Keep up the great work!!!"

Combs launched the course after inmates kept asking him how he started his career, fellow inmates said in letters his defense team submitted to the judge. A phrase in the course title, “Free Game," is slang for knowledge or information given freely.

The music mogul “lived the life that so many dream about and he got it using the same tools and knowledge he’s giving me," an inmate who attended the course said in a letter.

Inmates teaching each other is fairly common in prison, where most detainees have hours to fill and expect to return to society eventually. The Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, has taught French, and the founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, helped fellow prisoners study for high-school equivalency diplomas.

Bill Baroni, who served time in prison after being convicted in the New Jersey traffic-jam scandal known as “Bridgegate," said he worked with other white-collar inmates to teach a “Shark Tank"-style class to his fellow prisoners. His conviction was subsequently overturned.

The seminars in Combs’s class are named after a mix of self-help jargon and cultural references and include “Just Do It," “Execute," “Time Waits for No Man" and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop." Combs touches on such topics as “slight edge" theory, an idea that taking small steps daily will lead to success.

The rapper—who spent 30 hours a week on the course—had a teaching assistant, as in a university class, according to inmates. There was also a Spanish interpreter. To earn a certificate, students must complete homework assignments, including goal-setting exercises and an essay assignment to incorporate lessons from Combs’s own journey.

“He would grade it and tell you where you need to improve it," a former inmate, Charles Scruggs, said in an interview. He remembered Combs’s providing pithy quotes including, “If you’re not living, you’re dying," and “Successful people do what unsuccessful people won’t do."

Combs is currently in a dormitory-style jail unit—an open-living arrangement in which inmates sleep in beds next to one another, rather than in individual cells. Scruggs, who served time at the jail for a probation violation, said that during the course Combs told the students that he set a goal for himself to cut down on his intake of chocolate-chip cookies and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal.

Scruggs said he teased Combs after catching him surreptitiously eating cookies a couple of times. “He said, ‘Man, it’s a cheat day,’ " Scruggs recalled.

