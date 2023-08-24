Didn’t Get Invited to the Fed’s Mountain Retreat? Here’s What to Watch

Federal Reserve officials return to Grand Teton National Park on Thursday for their annual economic symposium with a slightly brighter economic backdrop than the one they faced last year.

They have lifted interest rates to a 22-year high in the most aggressive sequence of rate increases in 40 years to battle inflation, which has retreated from four-decade highs. But the U.S. economy remains surprisingly resilient—with the unemployment rate at 3.5%, essentially unchanged over the past year—and so-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is nearly double the Fed’s 2% target.

“All in all, they’re probably in the 90th percentile of outcomes they might have hoped for in that the economy is strong and inflation is declining," said Kenneth Rogoff, a Harvard University economist who has participated in the symposium in previous years.

Here’s what to watch:

Why Jackson Hole Attracts the Spotlight

Most of the conference hosted by the Kansas City Fed centers on the presentation of very technical academic papers—nirvana for the nerds in attendance but not the general public.

But many investors view the event as the Super Bowl of central banking, bringing together the international stars of the profession as they deal with the top policy issues of the time. The event has been a staging ground for high drama in the past. In 2008, officials grappled with a deepening financial crisis, and in 2014, then-European Central Bank President Mario Draghi laid the groundwork for a bond-buying campaign to stimulate the European economy.

Last year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivered an unusually brief opening address that landed like a bolt of lightning with markets because of how he promised to beat down inflation even at the cost of a recession. The speech jolted investors out of thinking the Fed saw a shorter and painless path to fighting inflation.

This year, the conference comes as global central bankers are weighing whether or how much more they need to raise interest rates to vanquish inflation.

The Main Event: Powell

The Fed chief is set to speak Friday at 10:05 a.m. ET on the economic outlook. Investors are likely to parse his every word for clues about the destination of U.S. interest rates.

Officials raised their policy rate by a quarter point last month to a range between 5.25% and 5.5%. In June, most of them anticipated raising the rate to a range between 5.5% and 5.75% this year. Some have said that recent better-than-expected inflation numbers could make another increase unnecessary. Others worry that if the Fed holds rates steady, strong economic growth could cause inflation to decline more slowly than anticipated.

As with previous years, Powell is unlikely to use his speech to preview the Fed’s very near-term policy deliberations. Rather, he is more likely to review what the central bank has done and provide a broader framing of where policy might be headed. Such remarks would likely underscore that the Fed’s inflation-fighting job isn’t done.

“The theme I would be emphasizing is trying to get people off the binary view that once inflation starts coming down, it’s mission accomplished," said former Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, who served with Powell from 2018 until early 2022. “What they want to avoid is" declaring an end to rate rises “and then find themselves next spring with underlying inflation not really having edged down in a very tight labor market."

It may be too soon for Powell to publicly discuss how Fed officials might manage the proverbial last mile of the inflation fight—in which inflation gets much closer but not all the way to their 2% target. But the issue is likely to be a topic for lively debate on the sidelines of the conference.

“It’s too early to declare victory. It’s too early to foreclose the possibility of another hike down the road," said Ellen Meade, an economist at Duke University who is a former senior adviser at the Fed. “Powell will need at some point to talk about that last mile, but right now he’s navigating the end of tightening and the how-long-to-hold conversation. The last mile comes after that."

A New, New Normal?

The theme of this year’s conference, “Structural Shifts in the Global Economy," will delve into whether and how the Covid pandemic and the policy response permanently altered the economy, including trade networks and global financial flows. Papers will examine the potential ramifications of rapid shifts in monetary policy and the large increases in public debt. Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, is set to speak Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

One overarching question is whether the economy is exiting a period of low inflation and low interest rates that occurred between the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic, and which some economists then dubbed the “new normal." Policy makers concluded over the past decade that the neutral rate of interest, or the level that should prevail when the economy is growing steadily with low inflation, had declined.

Clarida said he expects the neutral rate will return to the lower levels that likely existed before the pandemic, even if Treasury yields remain modestly higher because of the premium investors demand on longer-term debt.

In his first Jackson Hole address five years ago, Powell warned against fine-tuning interest rates based on unobservable estimates such as neutral, which he compared with navigating by the celestial stars.

Others think Powell could nod to that uncertainty by hinting at “growing evidence that neutral rates may be higher than previously assumed," said Daleep Singh, a former New York Fed executive who is now chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income.

Singh said he thinks Powell should say, “It’s damn good news that we may be on the cusp of escaping from the low-growth, low-inflation, low-wage, low-productivity equilibrium of the recent past."

Write to Nick Timiraos at Nick.Timiraos@wsj.com