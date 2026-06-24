Digital fraud: Banks to cover up to 85% of loss, once in lifetime

Mumbai: Banks will need to compensate users of digital payment modes for up to 85% of the transaction value in cases of fraud within 5 days of the scam being identified or confirmed, under new guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday.

The compensation will be available once in a customer’s lifetime, with the RBI bearing a significant portion of the cost.

The central bank had issued draft norms on compensating victims of digital payment fraud in March 2026, following which lenders sought an extension of the five-day customer compensation timeline. However, the RBI declined the request in its final norms.

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“A bank shall provide the customer an application form for compensation only after it has examined the complaint and established her / his eligibility. Since no further examination is required to be carried out by the bank after receipt of a customer’s application for compensation, extension of the timeline for payment of compensation is not warranted,” the central bank said in its notes to the final norms.



The RBI, however, accepted banks’ request to increase the timeline to examine frauds, establish the liability and respond. Banks had sought the extended timeline citing operational dependencies such as chargeback period prescribed by the payment system operators, involvement of intermediaries. As such, the timeline has been extended from 30 days to 45 days in case of domestic transaction frauds, and 60 days in case of cross-border payments.

The norms are part of the ‘Framework of Limiting Customer Liability in Digital Transactions’, which will come into effect on 1 January 2027. The norms will be applicable on electronic banking transactions undertaken on or after 1 July, 2026.

As per the new framework, individuals and sole proprietors having lodged a complaint involving fraud-led loss of up to ₹50,000 will be eligible for a compensation of up to 85% of the net loss amount (calculated after reducing recoveries made) or ₹25,000, whichever is less, once during their lifetime. In case of credit card transactions, banks will need to provide shadow reversal equivalent to the amount involved within 5 days.

The ₹50,000 limit will apply to the gross loss involved in a complaint, which may involve one or more fraudulent electronic banking transactions.

The RBI will contribute 65% of the compensation, with 10% each being borne by the customer’s bank and the beneficiary bank. In case of a complaint arising out of cross-border fraudulent transactions where the beneficiary bank is outside India, 65% of the cost will be borne by RBI and 20% by the customer’s bank. Banks can seek reimbursement of the applicable amount from RBI on a quarterly basis.

“The ‘once during his / her lifetime’ provision is applicable across banks and a bank shall process the claim from a customer based on the declaration furnished by him/her to this effect in the application form,” the RBI said.

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Electronic transactions include all payments executed by a third-party using the credentials obtained from the customer through fraudulent means; executed by the customer by granting approval under coercion or duress from the third-party; or those executed by the customer when they are tricked into willingly sending money to a scammer who is posing as a legitimate recipient. Unauthorized transactions would also mean those not authorised by a customer but carried out on account of negligence by a bank or a third-party breach.

However, transactions carried out through cheques, and those involving a dispute between a customer and a merchant such as payment made but goods / services not received, delivered goods are defective, etc. will not fall under the ambit of these directions.

‘Negligence of customer’, where the customer has failed to update their registered mobile number or email address with the bank, could lead to situations where the customer is not getting transaction alerts, even if being sent by the bank, thereby limiting the scope for timely detection of any fraudulent transaction, the RBI said, adding that such incidents would also not be liable for compensation.

RBI rejected banks’ suggestion for flexibility to choose the channels for sending transaction alerts, which may include instant messaging, in-app notifications, among others. The RBI said that SMS is the only electronic mode of communication available to customers not having smart phone or access to the internet. Thus, banks are mandated to send instant SMS alerts to customers for all electronic banking transactions of over ₹500, and substitutes such as instant messaging and in-app notifications may be used as additional channels for sending transaction alerts.

While customers are advised to report any fraudulent electronic banking transaction to the bank immediately, to facilitate the same banks will be required to provide customers with 24x7 access through multiple channels including via phone banking, SMS, e-mail, interactive voice response (IVR), a dedicated toll-free helpline and reporting to the home branch.

“The channels indicated in the provision are indicative in nature. While a bank is required to provide multiple 24x7 channels for reporting of fraudulent electronic banking transactions, it is not mandated to provide all the channels included in the provision,” the RBI said.

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