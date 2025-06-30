How digital gold hackers struck Aditya Birla Capital Digital
Summary
ABCD has conducted a forensic audit, restored client gold and filed an FIR. However, according to experts, hacks involving APIs are a growing global problem.
Aditya Birla Capital Digital (ABCD) has restored client gold lost to hackers and conducted a forensic audit of the matter, even as the breach highlights vulnerabilities around application interface protocols (APIs) that helps apps work with each other.
