How digital gold hackers struck Aditya Birla Capital Digital

“This person (hacker) bypassed the normal transaction flow and illegally initiated digital gold sales from various customer accounts without their consent," the FIR said. It said that when customers who want to purchase or sell digital gold through the ABCD app must register their mobile number. Purchases can be made directly, but sales require OTP (one-time password) verification sent to the registered mobile number. The proceeds from these unauthorized transactions, the complaint said, were transferred into several bank accounts.