Digital loan overdues fall to 1.4% even as riskier borrowers dominate sanctions

Digital personal lenders are showing better repayment trends, but the improvement comes alongside a portfolio that still skews toward riskier borrowers, according to a report by the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) analysing digital personal loans.

The share of digital personal loans more than 90 days overdue decreased to 1.4% from 3.3% in March 2023, according to FACE. However, nearly 60% of the sanctioned value in FY26 went to medium-, high-, or very high-risk borrowers. The mix of borrowers continued to challenge the industry's underwriting capacity, even as the main asset-quality figures showed improvement. Digital non-banking financial companies approved 13.2 crore personal loans worth ₹2.15 trillion in FY26. The outstanding book grew 29% year-on-year, reaching ₹1.43 trillion by March 2026.

Digital personal loans refer to unsecured personal loans originated by digital non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) through their own lending apps or through partnership with other lending service providers or apps.

The growth is being driven by digital NBFCs, with the FACE report tracking 110-plus members in this segment; FACE says it is the RBI-recognised self regulatory organsation (SRO) in fintech that has over 385 members, including digital lenders such as Setu, Kissht, PaySense, Navi, and KreditBee.

Key Takeaways Digital loan defaults dropped to 1.4%, the best level in three years.

Nearly 60% of lending still goes to medium- and high-risk borrowers.

Digital lenders dominate loan volume, but banks hold most of the value.

Weekly bureau updates from July aim to curb multiple simultaneous loan-taking.

Broader fintech stress is rising even as headline default numbers look better.

The growth of this segment relies on speed and access rather than loan size. Digital lenders accounted for 77% of all personal loan approvals by volume in FY26, but only 19% by value. In contrast, banks represented just 8% of volume and 61% of value. The average loan size increased slightly to ₹16,238 from ₹12,945 in FY23. More than half of the sanctioned value now comes from borrowers with loan sizes above ₹50,000, credit histories over five years, and mid-to-low risk profiles. This indicates that the segment is slowly moving beyond first-time, very small-ticket borrowers.

Rule change that could reshape how lenders assess risk The next challenge will come in July, when lenders must update credit bureau records weekly. This change aims to prevent loan-stacking, where borrowers take multiple small loans before any single loan is recorded in their credit file. This adjustment occurs as the larger fintech lending market continues to face pressure. CRIF High Mark data from June 2025 showed that loans 180 days past due increased to 8.6% from 7.1% a year earlier, even as the active fintech loan book grew by 25.6% to ₹2.1 trillion.

Joydip Gupta, Apac head at Scienaptic AI, said the 77% volume and 19% value split shows the segment is still built around small-ticket lending, even as it scales.

Scienaptic AI is an AI-powered credit decision platform used by lenders to improve underwriting.

"That is the model doing its job, not stalling. It is formalising the everyday credit needs of borrowers that the system has historically left out," he added.

On the risk mix, where digital lenders seem to be selling more loans to riskier borrowers, he said that this is not something alarming.

"This mix is acceptable as long as it is the output of sharper underwriting rather than looser standards," he added.

Ticket sizes were larger for women than men, higher in urban and metro areas than in rural and semi-urban markets, and rose steadily with both age and length of credit history. In simple terms, older borrowers and those with longer repayment records are getting larger loans than younger and newer borrowers.

Digital lenders have also been widening access to formal credit for younger and underserved borrowers, especially through small-value loans delivered quickly through digital channels.

In FY 2025-26, more than 58% of sanction value went to borrowers aged under 35, 82% went to men, and about 39% went to customers in tier III cities and beyond.

The report also argued that personal loans are often used to manage cash flows, meet urgent expenses and handle unexpected events, making timely access to credit an important part of household finances. That helps explain why digital lenders continue to gain scale even though their average loan sizes remain far smaller than those of other lenders.