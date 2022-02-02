While addressing BJP workers and leaders on Budget 2022-23, PM Modi said, "There is also a lot of discussion about Central Bank Digital Currency in today's newspapers. This will give a big boost to the digital economy. This digital rupee, which is our physical currency now, will have a digital form and it will be controlled by RBI. It can be exchanged with physical currency. Digital Rupee will open up new opportunities for the Fintech sector."

