Dignitaries to sport Khadi Mujib jackets during Modi’s Bangladesh visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit later this month on the occasion of the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, state-run Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has supplied 100 custom-designed ‘Mujib Jackets’ to be worn by dignitaries during the Indian PM’s visit.

Khadi, the homespun cotton is a symbol of a fabric that is uniquely swadeshi and was popularised by Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi to promote the traditional handloom industry.

“Mujib jacket is an immensely popular outfit in Bangladesh. For the older generation, Mujib Jacket is symbolic of the ideology of their great leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while it has increasingly become a fashion statement for the youths of Bangladesh. Likewise, Khadi, the heritage fabric of India, is a unique blend of tradition and fashion," said KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena in a ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) statement on Saturday.

PM Modi will bevisiting Bangladesh, his first foreign visit since the coronavirus pandemic to commemorate Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of Bangladesh’s war of liberation, and also 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh.

“Mujib jacket is famed as the signature garment worn by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is called Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation. As Bangladesh celebrates 'Mujib Borsho', the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, had placed an order for 100 Mujib Jackets, ahead of the Hon’ble PM’s visit," the MSME ministry statement added.

PM Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015 and will also attend Bangladesh’s national day programme as the guest of honour.

“The specially designed Mujib Jackets have been made of high-quality handcrafted Poly Khadi fabric. The black Mujib Jackets have been designed with 6 buttons, two pockets on the lower half and a front pocket on the left, as worn by Rahman. In keeping with the eco-friendly nature of the Khadi fabric, the covers for these jackets too have been made of black Khadi cotton fabric with Khadi India’s logo embroidered over it," the statement added.

