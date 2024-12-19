Hello User
Business News/ News / Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour: Mumbai police shares guidelines to beat the traffic

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour: Mumbai police shares guidelines to beat the traffic

Written By Fareha Naaz

Mumbai traffic police have issued an advisory for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 19. 

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Dil-Luminati' tour is making its second-last stop in Mumbai on December 19 at Mahalaxmi Race Course.

Mumbai traffic police issued a traffic advisory on Thursday, in view of Diljit Dosanjh’s performance in the ‘City of Dreams.’ After touring across 10 Indian cities, the Dil-Luminati tour is all set to make its 11th stop in Mumbai.

The Punjabi superstar will perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course on December 19, following his last gig in Chandigarh.

According to the Zomato website, the gates to the venue will open at 5:00 p.m. Those planning to attend must note that parking is unavailable at the venue, and public transport is advisable, reported Mid-Day.

How to reach?

Mumbai concert venue: Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalakshmi.

The nearest local train stations that commuters can take are Mahalaxmi on the western line and Byculla on the central line. Meanwhile, Jacob Circle is the nearest monorail station, Mid-day reported.

Mumbai traffic police in a post on X said, “In view of the public event at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the evening, there will be traffic congestion on the sea link towards the Mahalaxmi race course. Commuters are advised to plan their journey well in advance."

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert tickets

The tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert, which went live on November 22, were sold out within minutes.

There were four categories of tickets, according to the website, which were priced as follows:

  • Silver – 4,999
  • Gold – 11,999
  • HSBC Star Struck Fan Pit – 21,999
  • Lounge – 60,000

Diljit Dosanjh will be covering 12 cities as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour - India. He began the India tour with Delhi on October 26, followed by Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh and now Mumbai.

After the Mumbai concert, Diljit Dosanjh will make crowds cheer in the grand finale, which will be held in Assam's Guwahati on December 29 between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

Guwahati concert venue: Service Road, Nalapara, Lalmati, NH 27, Sarusajai

