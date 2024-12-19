Amid Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing India leg of the Dil-Luminati tour and the controversies that have followed, the singer was seen enjoying a lavish ride in a private jet, unfazed by the buzz surrounding his concerts. Enjoying his track ‘Don’ with some champaigne, Diljit Dosanjh emphasised his indifferent stance towards the controversies with “I don't care duniya eh ki boldi.”

“I don't care duniya eh ki boldi, main ta dena eh jawab meri maa nu, main krda fly firda, fly firda [I don't care what the world says; I only have to answer my mother, I keep flying around, flying around],” Diljit Dosanjh sings, signing off with “O aa gaye o Mumbai oye”.

The singer has shared the video of him flying to Mumbai onboard a private jet on his Instagram handle. Undeterred by the recent controversies in Chandigarh after a show, Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Mumbai today, December 19.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

On December 13, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had allowed Diljit Dosanjh's concert scheduled to take place the next evening, December 14, with a direction that the organisers comply with the noise pollution regulations. Also Read | No more Diljit Dosanjh concerts? Punjabi singer’s announcement in Chandigarh shocks netizens

The Chandigarh administration later told the high court that noise levels exceeded the prescribed limits during Diljit Dosanjh's tour.

"During the musical event of performer Diljit Dosanjh held on 14.10.2024, the noise levels were monitored at various locations and it was observed that the noise level exceeded the limits prescribed under The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, the 2000. Accordingly, action under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 has been proposed vide letter dated 16. 12.2024," the Chandigarh administration said.

Diljit Dosanjh also reportedly received notice ahead of his Hyderabad concert, directing him to avoid songs related to alcohol, drugs and violence. Replying to the notice, Diljit Dosanjh said he will stop making such songs if all thekas are closed across the country.