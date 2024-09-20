Diljit Dosanjh in Delhi: AAP offers ‘free tickets’, but not for the concert; netizens not impressed

  • AAP's latest social media campaign promoting free bus tickets for women in Delhi makes a comparison to Diljit Dosanjh's concert. This has prompted many netizens to question the relevance of the post.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Published20 Sep 2024, 02:09 PM IST
Diljit Dosanjh performs onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. (Image: Reuters)
Diljit Dosanjh performs onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. (Image: Reuters)

As fans eagerly anticipate singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming 'Dil-Luminati Tour 2024' in India, the excitement has been overshadowed by a brewing controversy.Concerns among concert-goers are mounting as issues such as exorbitant ticket prices, allegations of malpractice, and reports of many fans not securing tickets have surfaced.

 

On this, The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken to their social media has given a unquie twist to their free bus ticket ticket scheme for women in Delhi. The party wrote while sharing a video wrote, “You may or may not get tickets to Diljit Dosanjh's concert, but women will continue to get free bus tickets in Delhi.”

The Delhi government, led by the AAP, has been providing pink single-journey tickets that allow women to travel for free on DTC buses.

 

The video posted on 8.15 am on Sepember 20 has gained around 52.8K views and 2.6K likes on X.

One user wrote, “Mahilaein yatra ticket khud le lengi. Aap bas concert ka ticket dila do”

Another added, “It is sheer stupidity to make this comparison. The money spent to attend a concert is distributed amongst all the people involved. Here DTC is running at a financial loss of 3000 crore. It is a good thing to provide facilities to women, but sinking DTC, what kind of honesty and morality is this?”

“Aur safety gai tel lene jese paani free milega par usko pi k hospital jana padega is silent,” another user added.

One user questioned, “Dono ka kuchh to relation hai kya?”

“All these political parties consider women to be weak. Brothers, today's women want to be independent, that is why give facilities to men because men are weak.”

Some other criticised, “Kya haal hogya AAP ka advertisement k liye Diljit ka naam use krna pad raha h”

One more questioned, “What kind of post is this ???”

Delhi Police's creative post

Earlier, Delhi Police too had shared a creative post to warn people against fraudsters who may try to prey upon desperate Diljit Dosanjh fans with a fake link for concert tickets. The Delhi Police post advised fans to make payment for concert tickets only after verifying the link.

“Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya!,” Delhi Police captioned the video. Reacting to the post, Diljit Dosanjh shared a screenshot of Delhi Police's warning on his Instagram account.

