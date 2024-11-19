Diljit Dosanjh’s Hyderabad Concert Sparkles with Amaltas Jewels’ Latest Campaign

PTI
Published19 Nov 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) At Diljit Dosanjh’s much-anticipated Hyderabad concert, Amaltas Jewels infused the atmosphere with a touch of creativity and romance with their innovative #Chat_Mangni_Pat_Byah campaign. Couples attending the event were greeted with branded water bottles bearing witty, romantic phrases inspired by Diljit’s music and the timeless allure of diamonds. To receive a bottle, attendees scanned a QR code directing them to Amaltas’ Instagram page, where they were encouraged to follow and engage with the brand. The initiative was elevated further with a contest inviting couples to share any creative or memorable moment with their partner, making it an open celebration of togetherness rather than limiting it to this specific concert or setting, using the hashtag #Chat_Mangni_Pat_Byah and tagging @Amaltas.Jewels. The most captivating entry will win a memorable proposal experience, fully supported by Amaltas, when purchasing an engagement ring. The contest will remain open for a week, with the winning submission featured prominently on Amaltas’ social media channels. Shasya Singh, Marketing Head of Amaltas Jewels commented on the activation, saying, “The idea behind #Chat_Mangni_Pat_Byah came from wanting to celebrate love in a way that’s fun, inclusive, and meaningful. While we were inspired by the singles-focussed activation at Diljit’s Delhi concert, we chose to create something that speaks directly to couples, encouraging them to cherish and share their special moments. By connecting music, romance, and sustainable jewellery through lab-grown diamonds, this campaign highlights our emphasis on creating experiences that resonate emotionally and ethically.” This unique campaign seamlessly brought together the themes of romance, sustainability, and artistry, leaving a lasting impression on concert attendees while positioning Amaltas lab grown diamond fine jewellery brand synonymous with love, elegance, and innovation. For more information, please visit to www.amaltasjewels.com and instagram. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 11:18 AM IST
