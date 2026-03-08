‘Dinosaurs survived 165 million years’: Nithin Kamath draws stark lesson amid West Asia conflict

Amid the escalating war in the Middle East, Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Sunday said billions are being spent everyday on wars and destruction, making an already bad situation even worse.

He also said that the threats which are coming from the Universe are manageable but the ones “we're creating ourselves” cannot be managed.

Advertisement

He expressed his views on war in a social media post on X.

Also Read | Nithin Kamath explains how depository participant fees affect investors

Kamath said he recently watched ‘The Dinosaurs’, a four-part documentary series, on Netflix.

The documentary, produced by Steven Spielberg and narrated by Morgan Freeman, explores the 165-million-year reign of dinosaurs on the Earth.

Kamath also recommend ‘The Dinosaurs’ to watch it especially with children.

In his post, the Zerodha co-founder said: “Watched the Dinosaurs documentary on Netflix this weekend. Highly recommend, especially with kids. Dinosaurs ruled this planet for 165 million years. Then an asteroid they never saw coming ended it all in a geological blink.”

He points out that while humans modernity is short, their ability of self-destruction has developed in a mere “blink” of human history. The complexity of threats is growing exponentially faster than humans biological or social evolution.

“Humans with abstract thinking, art, and complex language, what we'd call truly modern humans, have existed for maybe 50,000 to 100,000 years. Civilisation as we know it? Writing, cities, organised society? Maybe 5,000 years. The version with industrial-scale technology, global trade, and the ability to reshape the planet? Barely 200 years. And the version with nuclear weapons, AI, and the ability to end all of it? Less than 100 years. We solved the asteroid problem, by the way. NASA can now track and deflect them,” he said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei says AI could surpass humans in physical world too

Kamath further said: “The thing that wiped out 165 million years of dinosaurs, we've figured that one out. And yet billions are being spent daily on war and destruction, making an already bad climate situation even worse. The threats coming from the universe are becoming manageable. The ones we're creating ourselves, not so much.”

“The dinosaurs had no choice. The asteroid just came. We do. That's what makes what's happening right now so much harder to watch,” he added.

About the Middle East war The West Asia was triggered by the United States and Israel joint strikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. Since then at least 1,230 people have been killed in Iran and at least 397 in Lebanon.

Advertisement

In retaliation, Iran launched several attacks on Israel, American bases in the Gulf, and on the US allies in the region.

The Iran war’s targets widened dangerously into civilian infrastructure on Sunday as Bahrain accused Iran of striking one of the desalination plants that are crucial for Gulf nations’ drinking water.

As Israeli-struck oil depots smoldered in Tehran after a late-night strike, prompting environmental warnings for citizens, Iran’s president vowed to expand attacks on US targets across the region on the ninth day of the war.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer