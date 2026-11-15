DIPAM scraps auction of ageing office assets over e-waste rules

New Delhi: The government’s attempt to recover value from its ageing office equipment has hit an e-waste hurdle, with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) cancelling a tender to auction decades-old laptops, printers, air-conditioners and furniture, two government officials said.
New Delhi: The government’s attempt to recover value from its ageing office equipment has hit an e-waste hurdle, with the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) cancelling a tender to auction decades-old laptops, printers, air-conditioners and furniture, two government officials said.
Dipam has decided to segregate electronic waste from other obsolete assets and dispose of it through authorised recyclers, in line with existing rules.
Dipam has decided to segregate electronic waste from other obsolete assets and dispose of it through authorised recyclers, in line with existing rules.
It has informed bidders that no further action will be taken on bids submitted against the cancelled tender, the first official said.
Mint had in August reported about Dipam’s plan to auction a wide range of obsolete office assets through a single tender. The inventory included Apple MacBooks purchased in 2011, Dell and HP laptops bought between 2010 and 2013, and computers acquired as far back as 2005-06. Several electronic devices were listed as non-functional.
The list also covered printers and scanners from manufacturers such as HP, Samsung, Kyocera and Brother, along with fax machines and multifunction printers.
Air purifiers, air-conditioners, water dispensers, heaters, ovens, fans, televisions, batteries and telephone equipment were also listed for auction.
The items also included chairs, tables, plywood gates, suitcases, wall clocks, trolleys, treadmills and paper shredders.
Segregating items
Dipam had planned to sell the entire lot through sealed bids on an 'as is where is' basis, under which successful bidders would acquire the assets in their existing condition. The department had not estimated the proceeds, with the final amount expected to depend on bids received.
“Now, the department will segregate electronic waste from other obsolete office assets and follow the prescribed disposal process. Electronic waste is required to be handled through authorised dismantlers or recyclers under applicable rules,” said the second person.
Dipam manages the government's disinvestment and public asset monetisation programme. The proposed auction was a relatively small exercise within its broader mandate, but an attempt to recover some value from equipment that had remained unused for years.
Queries sent to the spokesperson of the finance ministry and Dipam secretary remained unanswered till press time.