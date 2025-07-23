Diplomatic scam: 'West Arctica' fake embassy busted in Ghaziabad, man claims to be ambassador of ‘Saborga’, ‘Lodonia’

In what could be a plot straight out of a Netflix drama, a man was busted by Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) for running a full-fledged embassy of a non-existent nation of “West Arctica”. The diplomatic scam was exposed when the UP STF raided a rented accommodation in Ghaziabad which was lined up with multiple luxury cars with diplomatic number plates.

His diplomatic dreams did not stop at “West Arctica”! The accused, identified as Harsh Vardhan Jain – a resident of Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh – also claimed to be the ambassador of “Saborga”, “Poulvia”, and “Lodonia”.

The man had everything in his possession – from stamps to photos (morphed) with prime ministers and presidents to forged passports of micronations. The only thing missing? Real nations.

According to ADG Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh, the authorities during the raid also uncovered 12 diplomatic passports of micronation countries.

Forged documents with the seal of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Two forged PAN cards.

Thirty four seals of different countries and companies.

Two forged press cards.

Eighteen fake diplomatic number plates.

₹ 44,70,000 in cash.

Foreign currency of many countries.

Documents of many companies. According to the STF's Noida unit, preliminary investigations suggest that Harsh Vardhan Jain was engaged in brokering deals by falsely promising job placements for companies and individuals in foreign countries.

He is also suspected to be involved in running a hawala racket through shell companies, the agency said. The accused also used morphed photos showing him with the prime minister, the president, and other dignitaries to mislead people.

In 2011, Harsh Vardhan Jain was booked in a case related to the recovery of an illegal satellite phone.