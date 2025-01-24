Director Unnikrishnan, producer Anto Joseph booked after actor Sandra Thomas’s public insult complaint

The Kerala Police on Friday filed a case against director B Unnikrishnan and producer Anto Joseph after a public insult allegation by actor Sandra Thomas. The actor has alleged in her complaint that Unnikrishnan insulted her during a meeting of the Producers’ Association in Kochi which led to the registration of an FIR.

The actress claims that the director took punitive measures against her, effectively sidelining her from the industry. Sandra Thomas said some attempts were made to expel her from the industry.

Rejecting the allegations, B Unnikrishnan said the actor had a misunderstanding, “I never said anywhere that Sandra should be excluded. She has a misunderstanding,” he said.

The complaint also points to an incident where Sandra Thomas gave a statement before the Hema Committee, which focuses on the working conditions of women in the Malayalam film industry.

She alleged that statement led to her being ostracized by Unnikrishnan, with the director taking actions that hindered her career. The Kerala Police is investogating the case.

Meanwhile, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan announced hi resignation as the treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). In a post, Unni Mukundan said he was resigning due to the toll the work had taken on his mental health. Also Read | ‘All this is just talk’: Tanushree Dutta on Hema Committee report on women safety, calls Nana Patekar ‘psychopath’

In an emotional note shared on Instagram, Mukundan expressed the difficulty of balancing his professional commitments and his responsibilities at AMMA. “I have truly enjoyed my time in this position, and it has been both an exciting and rewarding experience. However, in recent months, the increasing demands of my work, particularly with Marco and other production commitments, have significantly impacted my mental health,” he wrote.

